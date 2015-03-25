Critics Condemn British Airways for Running Ghost Flights

Critics charge that a major airline trumpeting its environmental credentials is wasting jet fuel and harmful emissions on empty flights, according to a report in U.K's Daily Mail.

British Airways is said to be flying dozens of ghost planes between Britain, Canada and U.S. with each jet emitting tons of CO2 while crossing the Atlantic.

Click here to read Daily Mail story.

The airline has been promoting its green-friendly policies and has even begun levying an increase on fuel surcharges to passengers.

A British Airways spokesman denied empty flights were being undertaken to maintain take-off and landing slots at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Instead, he told the Daily Mail that such flights occur on rare occasion with there is a lack of a cabin crew and that the company runs hollow flight on leg on a flight if there is the likelihood that a return leg will be full.