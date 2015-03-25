To watch "The Memo" click here.

Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Thank you for watching us tonight.

Creeping evil. Sounds like a horror movie but it is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points" memo.

The maniac sniper in the mid-Atlantic states is a good example of an evil human being, murdering innocent civilians without remorse. He and Usama bin Laden will bunk together in hell.

But evil is not usually that well defined. It often masquerades behind ideology, a position of power, just some regular person bent on causing as much pain and destruction as possible. The Unabomber.

The dictionary defines evil as "something that brings sorrow, distress or calamity," but a hurricane can do that, and hurricanes aren't evil. Only people are, because they bring pain by their own free will.

Last night I was on the phone with a gossip writer who was printing something that was distorted and would be dangerous to the person involved. I laid out a case to that writer that was undeniable. His response? I don't care. Evil.

We recently reported on lawyers that have attempted to mislead juries, all the while knowing their violent clients are guilty. Evil. And yesterday we told you about a man in Wisconsin that has fathered nine children with four different women and is not supporting the kids. Evil.

Yet those harsh judgments will appall some Americans because we now live in a society that not only tolerates evil but often justifies it. For example, the executives at Amazon.com know a book they are selling condoning the rape of children is evil. They know that. But they justify it on First Amendment grounds.

The ACLU knows that their defense of the North American Man-Boy Love Association could make it easier for more children to be killed. Yet they justify their participation in a variety of ways.

I give you hundreds of examples of Americans who aid and abet evil every day yet sleep very well at night.

So what can society do? Nothing about the sniper. We just have to pray they catch him soon. There will always be random killers and predators, and there's little anyone can do about it. But we can object to the tolerance of evil and hold people accountable for doing it.

For example, I've stopped giving money to the Catholic Church because of the priest pedophilia situation and the failure of Rome to aggressively fight it. I now give my donations directly to charities I know are helping the poor.

I was willing to give up any product made by Pepsi because they were embracing the rap singer Ludacris. Thankfully, Pepsi came to its senses, because I do get thirsty.

Also, I will not go to Mexico because that country is hurting America. Not going down there until they clean things up.

In order for evil to prosper, good people have to do nothing. And there is usually something we can do. In the months to come we will be focusing more on fighting the good fight.

And that's The Memo.

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day."

An outfit called Brands On (ph) is selling a rather unique Halloween costume this year. It's called the Pimp Daddy outfit. You can get in a zebra pattern or in the midnight cowboy style.

Believe me when I tell you, no kid I was supervising would be trick-or-treating looking like Pimp Daddy. Instead, they would be in the basement pondering a Davey Crockett boutique because pimps are ridiculous and Davey is appropriate.

I have a little coonskin cap myself. A lot of Mr. Goodbars when I was out there.



