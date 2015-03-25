Cops: Serial Child Molester Claims He Is Archangel Gabriel

San Diego police are searching for a polygamist and suspected serial child molester who claims he is the archangel Gabriel sent by God, which entitles him to have sex with young girls, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Jose Luis Torres, 52, is accused of sexually abusing four family members starting in the late 1980s and ending in 2003, police said. The oldest is now 27, the newpaper reported.

Police compared him to Charles Manson, describing him as domineering and controlling, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Torres had two wives and lived off their salaries, the newspaper reported. Police fear he may have started another family.

A Mexican citizen with a U.S. visa, he also uses the names Jose Luis Quiroz, Jose Luis Aureliano and Aureliano Torres.

Police said a family member talking to police about an unrelated matter last year, told detectives about the alleged abuse before the rest of the family came forward.

“Whatever mental power he had over them, he had everyone convinced not to disclose,” San Diego police Detective Dianna Webb told the newspaper.

