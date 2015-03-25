Commerce Secretary Donald Evans

Donald Evans was among the first administration nominees named by President Bush and was quickly confirmed by the Senate in January.

A longtime friend of President Bush, Evans served as Chairman of the Bush/Cheney 2000 campaign, and was active in Governor Bush's two successful gubernatorial campaigns in 1994 and 1998. In addition, he was Chairman of the 1995 Texas Inaugural Committee for Governor George W. Bush.

In February of 1995, Evans was appointed by Governor George W. Bush to the Board of Regents of the University of Texas System. In February 1997, he was elected to serve as Chairman of the Board and served for two consecutive two-year terms.

In 1975, Evans joined Tom Brown, Inc., a large independent energy company now based in Denver, Colorado, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Born in Houston, Texas in 1946, Evans attended the University of Texas at Austin, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1969 and a Master of Business Administration in 1973. While at UT, he was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Mr. Evans was also a member of the Texas Cowboys, a campus honorary service organization.

He is married to Susan Marinis Evans. They have two grown daughters and an eleven-year old son.

