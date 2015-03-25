Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 25, 2015

Coming Up on 'FOX News Sunday': Sens. Lindsey Graham and John Kerry

Chris Wallace
By Chris Wallace, | Fox News

Our guests this week:
• Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., McCain supporter
• Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., Obama supporter

Following the much anticipated first presidential debate, we'll look at who won and who lost. Did Senators McCain and Obama meet, miss or exceed expectations? Did Obama appear presidential? And did McCain shore up his standing on the economy issue?

Plus, the financial crisis and presidential politics collide this week as Senator McCain suspends his campaign and both candidates returned to Washington for bailout negotiations with the president. Did McCain's gamble pay off? Or did Obama come out on top?

We'll get answers from top advisers of both campaigns: Senator McCain's closest ally in the Senate, Senator Lindsey Graham and a veteran of the presidential debates, Obama supporter Senator John Kerry — only on "FOX News Sunday."

Then, vice presidential candidates Gov. Sarah Palin and Sen. Joe Biden are set to face-off next week. How will their strengths and weaknesses play against each other? And who has the upper hand? We'll ask our Sunday panel: Brit Hume, Washington managing editor; Mara Liasson of National Public Radio; Bill Kristol of the Weekly Standard, and Juan Williams of National Public Radio.

Plus, our Power Player of the Week dusts off a national treasure to get it ready for a 21st century debut: Dr. Cristian Samper, director of the National Museum of Natural History.

