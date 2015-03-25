Colorado Councilwoman Resigns After Refusing to Remove Offensive Joke From Web Site

A city councilwoman in Dacono, Colo., has resigned from her post after the mayor of the town said a joke she posted to a community Web log was racist and asked her to remove it from the Web site, MyFoxColorado reported Friday.

The page-long joke, posted by councilwoman Sandra Tucker, described the tale of a white male who has a "nightmare" in which he wakes up to discover that he has "been turned" black, gay, Jewish and disabled. The joke uses terms such as "negro," "queer" and "fairy," and also pokes fun at orphans, Mexicans, Jews, HIV-positive patients, drug addicts and those with physical disabilities.

The punch line of the joke comes when the person having the nightmare also finds out he is a Democrat, a "fate worse" than all the rest.

Click here to read the joke (Warning: Contains Offensive Content).

Dacono Mayor Wade Carlson said the joke was offensive and asked Tucker to remove it from Tri-town.com , a message board serving the community. Tucker refused, and instead resigned in protest.

Carlson told MyFoxColorado that he did not want Tucker to resign.

The forum moderator removed the post at the mayor's request, the television station reported.

