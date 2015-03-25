Cheney Leaves Hospital After Tests Come Back Normal

Vice President Dick Cheney (search) left a hospital Saturday after tests revealed he had no abnormalities, according to an aide. He was hospitalized after complaining of shortness of breath.

"I feel fine," said Cheney as he left George Washington University Hospital with his wife, Lynne. Cheney smiled and waved at people gathered outside the hospital entrance.

"Sorry we ruined your Saturday," Mrs. Cheney told reporters. "We're great, thank you."

Results from an electrocardiogram (search), or EKG, were normal, aides told FOX News. A readout of Cheney's ICD, or implantable cardioverter defibrillator, showed that it had not been activated, indicating that his heart rate hadn't fluctuated.

"Tests ruled out any cardiac cause of the Vice President's symptoms," said a statement issued by Cheney's cardiologist, Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "Tests also ruled out pneumonia and other pulmonary causes. The Vice President likely has a viral, upper respiratory infection."

Cheney, who joined President Bush on Friday for meetings with British Prime Minister Tony Blair (search) , had felt fine besides the shortness of breath, but Dr. Reiner recommended as a precaution that he go to the hospital for tests. Cheney, 63, has had four heart attacks since the age of 37.

"Everything looks great," Mary Matalin, a spokeswoman for the vice president, said before Cheney was released. "He's walking around from room to room in his street clothes just waiting for the blood work."

The vice president returned Thursday night from a pheasant hunting trip in South Dakota with a cold that left him short of breath, said Matalin.

The president was notified by his chief of staff, Andy Card, shortly after Bush returned from a bike ride Saturday at a Secret Service training facility outside Washington, White House spokesman Ken Lisaius said.

In June 2001, Cheney had a pacemaker implanted in his chest. At his annual heart checkup on May 11, doctors determined the pacemaker, called an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, was working fine and had never needed to assist his heart.

The device is designed to activate automatically if needed to regulate the patient's heartbeat.

Ahead of the fall presidential campaign, Cheney dismissed speculation that his health might keep him from running again with Bush. He said his health had been good and that he could not think of any circumstances that would prompt him to decline the role. He kept up a heavy travel schedule during Bush's re-election campaign, often traveling with his wife.

His first heart attack occurred in 1978, when he was 37. He had a second in 1984, and after suffering his third heart attack, in 1988, Cheney had quadruple bypass surgery to clear clogged arteries.

On Nov. 22, 2000, Cheney suffered what doctors called a "very slight" heart attack and had an angioplasty to open a clogged artery.

Cheney was back in the hospital on March 5, 2001, after complaining of chest pains. Doctors performed another angioplasty to reopen the same artery.

After his fourth heart attack, Cheney quit smoking, began regular daily exercises for 30 minutes on a treadmill and said he began watching his diet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.