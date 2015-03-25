California's Storm-Related Deaths

A look at those who died during the relentless rainstorms that pounded California between Jan. 7 and Tuesday.

— Jan. 7: Four-year-old Ingrid Paredes died in Chula Vista when the car she was in slid off the rain-slicked Interstate 805.

— Jan. 7: A woman died and her male partner was rescued after a 34-foot sailboat was caught in heavy seas and went aground near the central coast town of Cambria. Her name has not been released.

— Jan. 8: The body of an unidentified man was pulled out of the swollen Tijuana River; he is believed to have been with a group of illegal border crossers.

— Jan. 8: Andrei Natali, 20, of Ojai, died after he was carried off by the swift-moving Matilija River in Ventura County.

— Jan. 8: A fiery crash on the Ventura Freeway in Glendale killed two people. A disabled 2002 Ford Mustang was rear-ended by a 1991 Honda that burst into flames, killing its male driver. He has not been identified. The driver of the Mustang, 31-year-old Anik Jeannine Proffit, also died.

— Jan. 8: A collapsed hillside in Los Angeles' Elysian Park area crushed and buried a homeless man under a concrete-like mound of mud and rock. He was identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Earwood.

— Jan. 9: On the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, a 21-year-old Rancho Dominguez man was killed and four people were injured after their vehicle skidded on water or mud, hit a telephone pole and ended up in the surf. His name has not yet been released.

— Jan. 9: In Los Angeles, 79-year-old Refugio Quero was run over by her husband who did not see her in the driving rain. Quero was opening a gate for her husband's car when he hit her.

— Jan. 9: In Palmdale, on the edge of the Mojave Desert northeast of Los Angeles, rescue workers in a helicopter plucked a woman and two of her children from a car floating down a rain-filled wash, but the woman lost her grip on her 2-year-old daughter, who drowned. The child was identified as Jamaia B. Davis of Palmdale.

— Jan. 10: In La Conchita, a small community of houses wedged onto a spit of land between the mountains and the Pacific Ocean, a massive mudslide Monday killed three people. One of the victims was identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's office as Charles Womack, 51.

— Jan. 10: In San Bernardino County, a woman drowned after she tried to drive her car across a swollen creek. The body of 35-year-old Maureen Martinez has not been found.

— Jan. 10: In the City of Industry, a van hit 53-year-old Valente Jacquez from behind as he exited his car after a rain-related accident on the Pomona Freeway.

— Jan. 10: An unidentified male died after being washed away by a raging creek. His body was found by paramedics wedged in a tree in Topanga Canyon. The man's body had not been retrieved because of high waters.

— Jan. 11: In Los Angeles, a 52-year-old man died of injuries he sustained in a rain-related traffic accident on Interstate 5 on Jan. 9.

— Jan. 11: In San Diego, an 18-year-old woman was killed and three people were injured — two seriously — when a 3-foot-wide tree fell on their car as they returned home from an overnight shift at a Macy's department store. Their names haven't been released.