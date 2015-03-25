California Woman Says Abercrombie Fired Her Over Headscarf

A Muslim employee of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. alleges she was fired for not removing her headscarf.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday it filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint on behalf of Hani Khan.

Khan had worked for the store's outlet in San Mateo, Calif. A call to the Ohio-based company was not immediately returned.

Khan says she was initially told she could wear a hijab, or headscarf, but a visiting district manager said scarves were not allowed during work hours. Khan said she was fired when she refused to take it off.

A 2009 suit filed in Oklahoma against the store for refusing to hire a Muslim woman wearing a headscarf is pending.