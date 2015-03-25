Boy, 12, Dies After Being Thrown From Bull at Rodeo
LONGMONT, Colo. – Boulder County sheriff's officials say a 12-year-old boy competing in a bull-riding event has died after being thrown and then stepped on by a bull.
Authorities say the boy was competing in the Little Britches Rodeo for youth at the Boulder County Fairgrounds when he was injured Sunday.
Sheriff's officials say the boy died at a hospital in Longmont. His name wasn't immediately released.
Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Dimond says there is an inherent risk in bull riding, and the boy's death appears to be a tragic accident.