Body of Missing Wisconsin Banker Found in Lake Michigan

A body found in Lake Michigan was identified Thursday as that of missing bank executive Keith Gores.

The 56-year-old disappeared March 22 after leaving his home in suburban St. Francis for Marshall & Ilsley Bank in downtown Milwaukee. His wife and friends said they knew immediately that something was wrong when the punctual Gores failed to show up for a morning meeting.

St. Francis Police said in a news release there were no early signs of foul play.

Gores' wife, Sara, has said that he hit his head before he disappeared and she feared he suffered from amnesia. She did not immediately return a call Thursday.

Marshall & Ilsley Corp. issued a statement thanking the community for looking for Gores. Dozens of bright yellow flyers bearing his picture were hung throughout the area during the multi-month search.

"While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, the fact that Keith has been found will bring a level of closure to Keith's family and friends," the company's statement said.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to identify the decomposed body found Wednesday at South Shore Park, St. Francis police said. They said they are waiting for toxicology tests to determine a cause of death.

Hours after Gores disappeared, police found his blue Audi parked and locked at McKinley Marina, on the northern side of the lake. The Gores spent nearly every summer day there, but their boat was locked in storage when Keith Gores disappeared, his wife said.

Dogs picked up Gores' scent in the area, but an extensive search turned up nothing.

Sara Gores, 40, said her husband slipped on ice Feb. 23 while walking the couple's dog. He never sought medical attention because he believed he had only a minor cut.

But the morning Gores disappeared, he complained of blurred vision and lounged on the couch, apparently thinking it was the weekend. Sara Gores said she told him it was a weekday and he rushed off to the bank, where he was a vice president.