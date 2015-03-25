Bloom Among 'Hottest Bachelors'

First, he was named Britain's sexiest actor. Now, Orlando Bloom (search) is among the "50 Hottest Bachelors," according to People magazine.

The 27-year-old star of "Troy" and the "Lord of the Rings" (search) movies is on the cover of the annual bachelor issue, which comes out Friday.

Although his female co-stars describe him as "lovely and very friendly" and "a very good kisser," Bloom says he'd like to carve out a career for himself the way Johnny Depp (search) and Brad Pitt have.

"They created a heartthrob thing, then went against it," he says. "You kind of have to."

Also on the list are fellow actors Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Farrell; the male cast members on the Fox drama "The O.C."; reality TV stars including Colby Donaldson ("Survivor") and Bill Rancic (search) ("The Apprentice"); and athletes including tennis star Andy Roddick (search) and Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers.