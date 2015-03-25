Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers Among 'Hollywood's New Wave' in Vanity Fair

The cast of "Gossip Girl," "Juno" co-star Olivia Thirlby and Disney favorite The Jonas Brothers are members of "Hollywood's New Wave," according to the August issue of Vanity Fair.

Featured on the front of the issue is "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively, actress Emma Roberts (niece of Julia), Amanda Seyfried, star of the upcoming "Mamma Mia" and "Panic Room" star Kristen Stewart.

Up-and-coming stars also profiled include Josh Peck from "Drake and Josh" and Christopher Mintz-Plasse of "The Wackness" (best known as McLovin from the film "Superbad").

Writer James Wolcott interviewed the young stars and urges them to exercise caution, remembering back to Vanity Fair's last young Hollywood shoot in 2003, where a pre-arrest Lindsay Lohan took center stage.

