Biker Gang Reaches Plea Deal on Kidnapping, Racketeering Charges

The leader of the Bandidos motorcycle gang and four prominent members have reached plea agreements on racketeering and kidnapping charges, court documents show.

George Wegers, the gang's national president, was one of 32 people in Washington, Montana and South Dakota indicted last year on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, witness tampering, violent crime in aid of racketeering, and drug and weapons offenses.

Wegers agreed last week to plead guilty to conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, for his role in tampering with witnesses and trafficking stolen motorcycles and stolen vehicles, court records show.

Under the agreement, prosecutors would recommend a sentence of no more than two years in prison, after which Wegers would have to leave Whatcom County. He could have faced 20 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Glenn Merritt, the Bellingham chapter president, signed a plea agreement May 1 for distributing methamphetamine and trafficking motorcycle parts. Britt Anderson, a gang member, signed an agreement May 3 for threatening someone he believed to be a federal informant, according to court documents.

Bernard Ortman, president of the Missoula, Mont., chapter, and Dale Granmo, a Missoula chapter member, both agreed late last month to plead guilty to conspiracy to kidnap.

All five are scheduled to be sentenced this summer.