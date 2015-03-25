Ben Affleck Wins $356,400 at Poker

Ben Affleck (search) won $356,400 at a poker tournament that also earned him a seat in next year's World Poker Tour Championship (search), casino officials said.

The 31-year-old actor outlasted a field of 90 players to capture the Commerce Casino's California State Poker Championship.

At the final table, Affleck beat poker pro Stan Goldstein, who finished second, and knocked out Chuck Pacheco, president and co-founder of Castle Rock Entertainment (search), who finished third.

Fellow actor Tobey Maguire went out on the first day of the three-day tournament that ended Sunday.

The win in the $10,000 buy-in event earned Affleck the opportunity to take a $25,000 seat in the World Poker Tour Championship to be held next April in Las Vegas.