Beck on O'Reilly's Interview With Jon Stewart

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "At Your Beck and Call" segment: As you may know, Glenn Beck's name came up during my interview with Jon Stewart, the comedian believing Beck is whipping up the folks against President Obama. I say the Beckmeister is simply saying what he really believes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: He's every man. He sits on a bar stool.

JON STEWART, HOST, "THE DAILY SHOW": Every man has got a show? What are you talking about?

O'REILLY: Well, he's talented.

STEWART: He's a very talented man.

O'REILLY: Right.

STEWART: Where's every man?

O'REILLY: It means that he doesn't shill for any party; he just spouts. He spouts...

STEWART: What?

O'REILLY: ...what he believes. If you think that Beck shills for the Republican Party, you're out of your mind.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: So there you go, Beck.

GLENN BECK, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes.

O'REILLY: I mean, you know, Jon Stewart, he's not a far-left guy. He — but he does represent liberal America. He's a classic liberal.

BECK: Sure.

O'REILLY: And he just thinks...

BECK: No, he's not a classic liberal.

O'REILLY: What do you mean?

BECK: A classic liberal is more like a libertarian. I'm sorry. Just plain — I just thought it was nice the way Jon Stewart wanted to make sure you were educated, Bill. Classic liberal, actually, from the 1800s has a totally different meaning than a liberal who is classic as you think of him now.

O'REILLY: OK, he's a classic 2010 liberal.

BECK: Yes, he is.

O'REILLY: All right. He represents...

BECK: He knows better than you.

O'REILLY: ...people who aren't far-left kooks but who do believe the government has a bigger role to play. Now, but the far-left end, the classic 2010 liberal, all think that you're just trying to rip off the country for nefarious reasons.

BECK: May I quote Barack Obama in his prayer breakfast yesterday, paraphrase. He said, "How is it you can question my politics but don't question my motives?" How come the president can insist on people not questioning his motives, because we're all Americans, but my motives have to be questioned?

O'REILLY: Your motive is just purely profit. Am I wrong?

BECK: Oh my God, cha-ching. My motive...

O'REILLY: Just money!

BECK: Look, my motive is...

O'REILLY: Yes.

BECK: When I first got into radio, I was 13. So it was entertain, have fun, etc., etc. Now my motive for saying the things that I say...

O'REILLY: Right.

BECK: ...is radically different. It changed on September 11. I didn't feel that I was educated enough or the guy to speak to America after September 11. So I dedicated myself to read, to study, to learn, to seek out information. My motive now is I've got four children. I'd like an America to be around. It's why I took on the Republican Party during Bush and said look at what they're doing.

O'REILLY: Yes, and I hit Stewart for that. That was crazy. So you want — you want to save the country. You basically want to save it.

BECK: I don't think I'm going to be the guy saving it.

O'REILLY: No, no, but you're like a Paul Revere...

BECK: Yes, wake up.

O'REILLY: ...with a strange haircut.

BECK: Trouble is coming. With strange haircut.

O'REILLY: Yes, Paul Revere with a strange haircut. But Stewart doesn't see you that way. He doesn't think that you are Paul Revere.

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: He thinks that you are a destruct-a-maniac.

BECK: He thinks I'm the Antichrist, which would be a really good disguise for the Antichrist. You'd never see a pudgy, out-of-shape guy, 5 o'clock in the afternoon, being the Antichrist, would you?

O'REILLY: All right. Now, when you saw the interview with Stewart and I, did you enjoy it? Was it worthy?

BECK: No, look, I didn't — I think Jon Stewart is a smart guy. I think he's a funny guy. I've always enjoyed Jon Stewart. I don't agree with Jon Stewart a lot. But God bless America. I mean, he has a right to have his opinion. I have a right to my opinion.

O'REILLY: No animus toward him?

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: Destroying the country?

BECK: No.

O'REILLY: I do. I think Stewart is absolutely (UNINTELLIGIBLE). Because see — and here's why.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: Hear me out. If you watch his show, you almost have to smoke marijuana just to get through it. He's kind of undermining...

BECK: Have you ever watched his show?

O'REILLY: No, because I never smoked marijuana.

BECK: OK. So you've never watched this guy.

O'REILLY: We're only kidding out there, you loons. This is the humorous part of "The Factor."

BECK: This is what we're doing. This is what we're doing. We're doing what liberals do. Neither of us have ever watched the show. I didn't even really watch the interview last night, but I'll tell you what I think about him.

O'REILLY: Right. All right, so you enjoyed the interview.

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: You don't take it personally. OK. I mean, let's get to something a little more serious. I want you to react, because you brought it up, to this clip from President Obama at that prayer breakfast. Go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Civility also requires relearning how to disagree without being disagreeable. Surely you can question my policies without questioning my faith or, for that matter, my citizenship.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: I like that. What's wrong with that?

BECK: Nothing wrong with that.

O'REILLY: Wasn't that good?

BECK: I think it was — I mean, I think it's interesting. I'd like to know if it was in the teleprompter or if it was an ad lib, because this proves my point. All these people are like, ah, you're a birther. I'm a birther. Who — who's bringing up the birther? The only time I see a birther...

O'REILLY: Yes.

BECK: ...is like in a parking lot with a sign. You're like, OK, don't look that way. Who's bringing it up?

O'REILLY: He is.

BECK: This administration brings it up all the time. They need the birth certificate thing because...

O'REILLY: I agree with you 100 percent. I agree with you.

BECK: Might as well just go on the payroll for Barack Obama.

O'REILLY: I think the reason they didn't ever produce the birth certificate is because they wanted these loons out there.

BECK: I think he has produced the birth certificate, the one that Hawaii...

O'REILLY: We have a facsimile, but I want him to send it directly to me. But President Obama is right when he says I think that you can disagree with his politics all day long…

BECK: Sure.

O'REILLY: …but you don't have to tear him up as a human being.

BECK: Do you think I tear him up as a human being?

O'REILLY: No, I don't. I don't think that you're an Obama-hater, and I've told that to Stewart and all these other pinheads.

BECK: No, they don't…

O'REILLY: I basically say, "Look, Beck is every man. He's sitting on the barstool. He's got a — he's got a traditional view of the country."

BECK: Why does he keep using this? Everybody says "barstool."

O'REILLY: You're like Norm. You know? You remember "Cheers"?

BECK: Yes.

O'REILLY: You're like Norm.

BECK: Really?

O'REILLY: Yes. Everyone likes you.

BECK: See, alcoholic fat joke. See what he does to me? This is what happens every time.

O'REILLY: Everyone knows your name.

BECK: Right.

O'REILLY: They like you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE WENDT, ACTOR: How's everybody?

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Norm!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: It's "Glenn!" instead of "Norm!" It's the same thing.

BECK: Stop it. Stop it.

O'REILLY: But you have a right, a perfect right to say whatever you want.

BECK: May I say something?

O'REILLY: Yes.

BECK: Since the two of us sit next to each other at this barstool, does that make you Cliff Clavin?

O'REILLY: I think it does. I think it does, and I am just as obnoxious as Cliff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN RATZENBERGER, ACTOR: Downstairs, you know, I'm sorry. I hope this works out to be, you know, sort of a long-term arrangement for you. Long enough, anyway, for them to see you wear your other suit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: All right. There you go. Do you feel better now? Do you feel better?

BECK: Strangely, I do.

O'REILLY: OK. Glenn Beck, everybody.

BECK: Thank you, Bill.

