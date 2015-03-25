Baseball Wife Anna Benson Files for Divorce

Anna Benson, the actress, model and onetime topless dancer who once said she would sleep with every member of the New York Mets -- including the groundskeepers -- if her husband, pitcher Kris Benson, was unfaithful, has filed for divorce.

In divorce papers filed Thursday in Atlanta, Anna claims the seven-year marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Kris Benson was traded to the Baltimore Orioles over the winter. After the trade, he said the Mets had traded him because of his impulsive wife.

Anna, 30, attended a Mets-sponsored Christmas party for children last year wearing a revealing, low-cut Mrs. Santa Claus outfit. There also was talk that she was considering posing nude for Playboy.

"[The New York tabloids] write how inappropriate and raunchy the dress is and then run huge pictures of me," she said, according to Sports Illustrated. "They know I sell newspapers."

Kris Benson said Anna never had a serious conversation with representatives from Playboy, and that her attire at the Christmas party was "not as revealing as people say it is. The only thing they fed off is when she kind of bent over and someone took a picture of it.

"It's an exaggeration of the truth, and now the Mets are going to miss out on a quality starter and the Orioles are going to benefit."

