Bahrainian Doctors Successfully Remove Nail From Man's Penis

Doctors successfully removed a 2-inch nail from an Indian man’s genitals after he admitted himself to a hospital due to abdominal pain and the inability to speak, the Bahrain Gulf Daily News reported Wednesday.

An X-ray of the man, who was not identified, showed the nail lodged in his urethra. The victim claimed that the nail had been inserted by a gang of thieves who attacked and robbed him three days earlier, the paper reported.

Doctors said that the victim would be dead had they not acted sooner.

"It could have proved fatal if there had been a further delay," Salmaniya Medical Complex Accident and Emergency Department senior resident Dr. Ashwani Narang told the Gulf Daily News.

To make matters worse, Narang told the paper that the victim, who was an illegal worker, could face deportation.

