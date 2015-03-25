Australian to Be Tried for Allegedly Conspiring With Al Qaeda

David Hicks (search), an Australian held at the U.S. naval prison at Guantanamo Bay (search), Cuba, has been charged with conspiring with Al Qaeda (search) in Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

Hicks is charged with conspiracy to commit war crimes, attempted murder by an unprivileged belligerent and aiding the enemy, the Pentagon said in a news release.

The military alleges Hicks attended several Al Qaeda training courses at camps in Afghanistan, left the country, and returned after the Sept. 11 attacks to fight alongside Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

His attorney said Hicks is innocent.

"David Hicks has not violated any law of war and shouldn't have been charged," said Hicks' military lawyer, Maj. Michael Mori. "It's unfortunate these charges will never be tested before a fair and established justice system."

Hicks is the third prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to face a military commission.