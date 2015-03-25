Aunt: Jaycee Lee Dugard Is With Mother, Daughters in Secluded Location

A California woman who was kidnapped when she was 11 and held captive for 18 years remembers her family and is with her mother, sister and two daughters in a secluded location, her aunt said Thursday.

Tina Dugard, the maternal aunt of Jaycee Lee Dugard, spoke to reporters at the FBI's Los Angeles office and described the reunion, during which she was present.

"The smile on my sister's face was as wide as the sea. Her oldest daughter is finally home," she said. "This is a joyful time for the family. Jaycee remembers all of us. ... We've laughed, cried, taken pleasure in each other's company."

She said Jaycee was getting to know her younger sister, who was only a baby at the time of her 1991 abduction.

Police say Jaycee Dugard's alleged kidnapper, sex offender Phillip Garrido, snatched her as she walked to the school bus stop near her South Lake Tahoe home. He allegedly raped her repeatedly and fathered her two children during the 18 years he held her in a hidden backyard compound of tents and sheds behind his home in Antioch, Calif.

Phillip and his wife Nancy Garrido are behind bars and have pleaded not guilty to kidnap, rape and imprisonment charges.

Tina Dugard said her niece's daughters, ages 11 and 15, appeared to be bright, even though they did not attend school.

"She has clever girls," she said. "Though they have no formal education, they are very educated. Jaycee did a truly amazing job with the limited resources and education that she herself had, and we are so proud of her."

The family's location has been a closely guarded secret since Jaycee Dugard, now 29, reappeared last week.

Tina Dugard took no questions from reporters and did not comment on the investigation into her niece's abduction.

A spokeswoman for the Dugard family, Erika Price Schulte, said they would have no further public comment for now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.