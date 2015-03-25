Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell to Record Theme for New 'James Bond' Movie

Chris Cornell, frontman of rock band Audioslave, will record the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, "Casino Royale."

Cornell's song, "You Know My Name," will open the movie, which marks Daniel Craig's debut as agent 007. His "soulful and tough" music is a perfect complement to the film, producers said Thursday.

"Casino Royale" opens in theaters Nov. 17.

Some Bond themes, such as Shirley Bassey's "Goldfinger" and Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die," have become as famous as the movies themselves. More recently, Madonna, Garbage and Sheryl Crow have recorded songs for the spy thrillers.

Cornell, 42, is a former singer and guitarist with Seattle grunge band Soundgarden.

