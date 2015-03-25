Astrologers: Solar Eclipse Will Cause World Violence

This week's solar eclipse has Indian astrologers predicting violence and turmoil across the world, AFP reported.

In Hindu mythology, the two demons Rahu and Ketu are said to "swallow" the sun during eclipses. It takes the life-giving life and causes food to become inedile and water undrinkable, AFP reported.

Mothers-to-be are told to stay inside so their baby doesn't develop birth defects and some are worried a major world catastrophe will take place.

Raj Kumar Sharma, a Mumbai astrologer, told AFP, "some sort of attack by (Kashmiri separatists) Jaish-e-Mohammad or Al Qaeda on Indian soil" and a devastating natural disaster in Southeast Asia.

But, scientists and astronomers are trying to downplay the claims, saying Wednesday's eclipse is a nature occurrence.

