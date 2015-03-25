Assault Charges Dropped Against Kristy Swanson

"Skating with Celebrities" star Kristy Swanson got her assault charge put on ice.

It was withdrawn Wednesday in the Ontario Court of Justice at the request of a prosecutor, according to the Crown attorney's office and Swanson's lawyer.

"The Crown and I worked together in the best of all parties to resolve the matter," Swanson attorney Constance Baran-Gerez said.

"I am thrilled and excited that the charge has been dropped," Swanson said. "This never should have happened and our family can move on."

Assistant Crown Attorney Jennifer Ferguson said through a spokeswoman that she could not comment on the case.

The case stemmed from a confrontation between Swanson and the ex-wife of her boyfriend and skating partner, Olympic medalist and former world champion pairs skater Lloyd Eisler. Swanson, a 37-year-old former Playboy model who starred in the 1992 film "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," was arrested in June in Kingston, Ontario. She was charged with assaulting Marcia O'Brien, Eisler's ex-wife.

At the time, Swanson claimed she was the victim. Swanson said she had accompanied Eisler on a scheduled visit to see his two young children when O'Brien attacked her in front of the children, leaving her with a bruised knee and a scratched arm.

No charges were filed against O'Brien.

Eisler, a 44-year-old former world champion pairs skater, met Swanson last year on the Fox show. He eventually left his pregnant wife. He has a baby boy with Swanson.