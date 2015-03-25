The latest from the Political Grapevine:

Arab Against Arafat?

Yasser Arafat's death brought tributes from the Arab world, but one Jordanian Parliament member is speaking out condemning the former Palestinian (search) leader.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (search) reports that Hamada Farwana says he agrees with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who repeatedly called Arafat a "terrorist".

And Farwana now says that Arafat's violent actions "have all justified Sharon's logic and his hostility to President Yasser Arafat. Yes, Yasser Arafat supported the armed struggle and the armed Intifada."

Religion Reaction

Lawyers for the conservative Alliance Defense Fund (search) are suing a California school for banning certain historical documents because they mention God.

The lawsuit contends that Cupertino, California teacher Stephen Williams, a professed Christian, was asked to submit his lesson plan and materials to the school principal for review — even though no other teachers were asked to do so.

The ADF says the principal then prohibited Williams from handing out several documents — including excerpts from the diary of George Washington, various state constitutions, and the Declaration of Independence — because they contained Christian references.

Eager for Expulsion

The Right wing advocacy group Move America Forward (search) is launching a nationwide advertising campaign to kick the United Nations out of the U.S.

The sixty-second ad, which begins airing next week, highlights the U.N. Oil-for-Food scandal and claims the U.N. has diverted humanitarian funds to pay Palestinian suicide bombers.

It goes on to ask Americans to sign a petition to boot the international body from its New York headquarters.

Finally, the ad accuses the U.N. of becoming an "apologist and defender of terrorist organizations," adding, "We tell other countries not to harbor organizations that support terrorists. Why then do we harbor the U.N. here in America?"

You've Got Mail

We received several angry emails about a story we reported in the Grapvine over the past few nights.

John Kerley writes, "[you] reported that this lame-brained disc jockey that called Dr Rice an Aunt Jemima was from Milwaukee ... this gentleman, for lack of better terms, is from the hot bed of liberal hatred, Madison, not Milwaukee."

Marilyn Collins who lives in Madison writes, "As much as I wish he were from Milwaukee .... he 'belongs' to us."

And John McCullough writes, "You owe Milwaukee an apology and a correction."

John, we apologize to you and all those within the sound of my voice in Beer City.

