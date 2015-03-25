Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

American Freestyle Motocross Racer Jeremy Lusk Dies After Failed Backflip

By | Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Jeremy Lusk, an American freestyle motocross racer, died of head injuries on Tuesday after crashing while trying to land a backflip in competition. He was 24.

Jorge Ramirez, chief of the intensive care unit at Calderon Hospital where Lusk was put into a medicine-induced coma, said the motocross racer suffered severe brain damage and a possible spinal cord injury.

Lusk won a gold medal at the 2008 X Games. He was injured on Saturday when he failed to complete a full rotation while attempting a Hart Attack backflip and slammed headfirst into the dirt. Lusk crashed in almost identical fashion in the freestyle semifinals at the 2007 X Games but was not hurt.

He had a successful 2008 season, winning freestyle gold at the X Games and silver in best trick when he landed the first double-grab Hart Attack backflip. He won a bronze helmet in freestyle at the Moto X World Championships in his hometown of San Diego.

Ramirez said Lusk died with his parents and his wife, Lauren, at his side.

Lusk lived in Temecula, California.