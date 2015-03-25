Amber Alert for Georgia Boy, 3

Authorities on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old boy who apparently was taken from Northeast Georgia Medical Center (search).

Gainesville police say Lawonia Pinson Hoose of Cleveland left the hospital about 4:30 p.m. Thursday with her great-nephew — Isaac Hoose — saying she was taking him to McDonald's. She was supposed to return him to his mother.

Police said no one has seen the two since an employee of the fast-food restaurant (on Jewell Parkway) reported seeing them leaving the restaurant about 7:30 p.m.

Officers said the woman has been off her medication for about two weeks and that she may be a danger to herself and the child.

The two were last seen in a 1992 gray-green Eagle Talon with a loud muffler.

Police says the child is three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The woman is five feet four inches and weighs 130 pounds.