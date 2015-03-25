Ageless Love

First there was Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher. Then Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake.

Now a 70-year-old widowed Englishwoman has beaten them all — by marrying her 31-year-old boyfriend.

"She's turned my life upside down. She is definitely the woman of my dreams," Simon Martin told the British Press Association about Edna Townsend. "I couldn't be more happy, and don't care about the age gap."

The loving couple from Worle, near Bristol in southwestern England, dated for 2½ years before getting married last Friday, with Edna's two children and three grandchildren in attendance.

Simon, an accomplished pipe-organ player despite being mostly deaf, met Edna, who restores organs, through a mutual friend.

"It really was love at first sight," said Edna. "He is the friendliest, funniest and most beautiful man and we are very much in love."

On Valentine's Day of this year, Simon proposed under the pier at the Victorian seaside resort of Weston-super-Mare (search).

"I got down on one knee and asked her if she would be my wife," he told the Daily Mail. "She said 'Yes,' and we kissed. It was incredibly romantic."

"He wouldn't take no for an answer," laughed Edna. "I'm the happiest woman in the world."

"My parents were a little surprised but they are delighted," Simon told the London Sun. "They want us to be happy."

The newlyweds are spending a two-week honeymoon in Cornwall.

— Thanks to Out There reader Raul P.

Man's Favorite Drink: Holy Water

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in Athens called police Wednesday to report that a man walked in and starting drinking their holy water.

Staff members at St. Joseph's Catholic Church called police at about 1:30 p.m. to report that Stacy Lamar Bradford came into the church and was drinking holy water, kept for use in baptisms and other church sacraments.

Bradford had a history of trespassing at the church.

Tom Rocks, the church's office manager, said that last fall Bradford was arrested for assaulting the church's pastor and breaking a processional crucifix.

He was barred from the church for five years, but Rocks says he returns regularly to drink holy water.

"I've called 911 every two weeks for the last six months," said Rocks. "The big question is that we know he has a problem and we don't want to cause any more problems for him, but since he has attacked people before, we're concerned for people's safety."

The church did not pursue an arrest warrant against Bradford.

— Thanks to Out There readers Jennifer M., Kris P.. Lauren S., Wil T. and Brian R.

Bummer of a Hummer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannon Castillo was less than pleased when she took possession of the new Hummer she won in a radio contest.

Instead of the muscular Hummer H2 (search) vehicle she expected, Castillo got a radio-controlled toy model.

It was an April Fool's Day prank.

"I just couldn't believe that they would actually humiliate someone like that," Castillo said.

Castillo, 25, has sued radio station KBDS (search) over the weeklong "contest," in which listeners were supposed to track the number of miles two H2s traveled around town.

She said she hired a baby sitter for her two children so she could arrive at the station at 6 a.m. on the day of the giveaway, April 1.

After she waited for two hours, she said, a DJ pulled up in the back of a truck and handed her and another listener the toys.

Castillo's lawyer, Scott Perlman, says KBDS violated California law and FCC regulations by misrepresenting the prizes being offered.

The station did not return a call for comment.

The lawsuit, filed June 21, seeks $60,000 — about the cost of a real H2.

— Thanks to Out There reader Beth M.

Scorned Wife Sues Other Man in Love Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A spurned wife has sued her husband's gay lover, claiming alienation of affection.

North Carolina is one of a handful of states that still allow scorned spouses to file lawsuits and collect money damages for "alienation of affection and criminal conversation," the term used in civil lawsuits to refer to sexual intercourse between a defendant and the plaintiff's spouse.

Pamela Lavone Putjenter alleges in a lawsuit filed in Durham County that Stephen Glenn Barefoot began to seduce, entice and alienate the affections of her husband in January 2002.

She says her husband, Ronald Joseph Putjenter, eventually admitted to the alleged affair. The couple separated in March 2004.

Pamela Putjenter is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $10,000. Successful plaintiffs have won awards ranging from $1 to more than $1 million.

Barefoot said Thursday he knew nothing about the complaint against him.

"It's news to me," he said.

Old Age Can't Slow Him Down

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — The "Senior Citizen Bandit" has robbed three Southern California banks in the past week, brandishing a gun and ordering tellers to hand over the money, authorities said.

The robber, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, struck most recently on Thursday afternoon in Laguna Niguel (search).

Police said he hit another bank in Seal Beach on Tuesday and a Washington Mutual branch in San Juan Capistrano (search) last week.

"The method of operation is exactly the same," said Jim Amormino, a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

A man dubbed the "Old Timer Bandit" was killed in May 2004 after leading police on a pursuit.

That man, who was in his 60s, was responsible for multiple bank robberies in Southern California's San Gabriel Valley and had been suspected of robbing two banks before he was fatally wounded by a police officer.

Teacher by Day, Pro Wrestler by Night

NEW YORK (AP) — A high school social-studies teacher took 11 sick days so he could perform as a professional wrestler with moves he called the "lungblower" and the "over drive," investigators said.

The school system is seeking reimbursement from Matthew Kaye, 31, who has resigned.

According to investigators, Kaye told school officials he was taking the sick days in December and February to care for an ill sister, and he sometimes provided doctors' notes.

They said they later discovered that his wrestling Web site listed him as being on tour for World Wrestling Entertainment on those days.

Kaye's site lists him as Matt Striker, saying he has also performed under names including Matt Martel and Hydro, part of a tag team called Los Lunatics.

"He is known for his charisma, his ability to adjust and his innovative maneuvers like: The Over Drive (a modified swinging neckbreaker) as well as the Lungblower and other unusual submission and impact moves," the site says.

Kaye, who taught social studies at Benjamin Cardozo High School, stepped down in April after investigators tried to interview him about his second career.

In a statement on his site, Kaye said he didn't realize sick days and personal days "were two entirely different things." He said he had good relationships with his students and many of them did well on their examinations "because I taught them!"

"I would have been better off beating a kid, because those teachers always seem to keep their jobs," he told the Daily News.

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Paul Wagenseil.

Got a good "Out There" story in your hometown? We'd like to know about it. Send an e-mail, with a Web link (we need to authenticate these things), to outthere@foxnews.com.