Adult Film Star to Hold 'Porn Camp' for Wannabes

Adult film star wannabes will have their chance to learn the business this weekend at "Porn Camp" in Tampa, Fla.

Led by an adult film actress, the seminar will cover everything from lighting and sound to legal advice. But the highlight of the three-day event is hands on — participants will shoot their own adult-film scene.

"They will tell you, show you and then help while you make your own film ... that you will own the rights to," the seminar's Web site said.

But the privilege doesn't come cheap, the St. Petersburg Times reports. The seminar costs $4,000 per person. About two dozen participants are expected for the event.

