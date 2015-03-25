Actress Arlene Francis Dies at 92

Arlene Francis, the witty actress and television personality who was a panelist on the popular What's My Line? show for its 25-year run, has died. She was 92.

Francis died Thursday at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco. Medical Examiner's Investigator David Le Noue said she had been admitted within the past day and had died of natural causes.

With her warmth, quick wit and infectious laugh, the fashionably dressed Francis was one of the busiest personalities on television in the 1950s.