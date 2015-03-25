Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Thank you for watching us tonight.

A great day for America. That is the subject of this evening's Talking Points Memo.

In the end they found him in the dirt, which is poetic justice for sure, Saddam Hussein hiding like a worm and surrendering meekly, because above all, the man is a coward.

Most Americans see this as a great victory. Some, however, are disappointed because the actual bolster to the Bush administration, at least in the short run.

However, violence will continue inside Iraq, as it is driven by terror and hatred for the west, and the capture of Saddam will not make that go away.

But this is a great Christmas present for the USA. Another tyrant bites the dust, and the world is a better place.

It's interesting to see countries like France, Russia and a few others, states that want America to fail in the Middle East give half hearted congratulations. "Talking Points" isn't buying it, we know the score here. The worse things go for America, the better the French government for example, likes it.

The capture of Saddam hopefully will clear up a number of important issues. Did he have weapons of mass destruction? If so, where are they? Did he bribe foreign leaders to support him, and which ones gave him arms in violation of the embargo? Which terrorist groups did he directly support with money and safe harbor, and what did he know about al Qaeda?

It is vital Saddam tell the truth about those questions and every measure, every measure should be taken to ensure that he does. After he tells U.S. intelligence what he knows, Saddam should be returned to Iraq to be tried for crimes against humanity. Let them deal with him. If they cannot or will not, then send him to the world court in The Hague.

I suspect Saddam will cut a deal: no execution in return for full disclosure. I would make that deal. The important thing is this guy never tastes freedom again. Killing him should not be such a great priority for the USA. If the Iraqis want to kill them, that's their deal.

Finally Talking Points asks all Americans to be honest with themselves. Are you happy today? Are you glad Saddam has been caught and America has achieved another great victory? If not, that says a lot about you.

And that's The Memo.

Parting Thoughts on the Capture of Saddam

Finally tonight, the world is a safer place because Saddam has been pulled from the dirt.

The Bible says, from dust you are, to dust you shall return, a prophecy fitting for the killer Saddam.

But watch closely over the next few weeks to see exactly who is happy about the demise of the tyrant and also watch for revelations about who enabled Saddam to retain his power all these years.

There are many very nervous people in Europe and Russia this evening. Trust me on that.

