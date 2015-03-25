50 Cent Pleads Innocent to Assault Charge

Rapper 50 Cent (search) pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from an alleged incident at a concert.

Steve Leary, the lawyer for the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson (search), entered the plea Monday in Springfield District Court, said James Orenstein, first assistant district attorney for Hampden County.

50 Cent, 26, didn't appear in court.

At a concert in Springfield in May, Jackson allegedly jumped into the crowd after someone threw or squirted water at him. Three women were injured. After an investigation and a hearing last month, a clerk magistrate decided there was probable cause for assault and battery charges.

50 Cent, who lives in Farmington, Conn., is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference Feb. 8.