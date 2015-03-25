22 Militants Killed in Two Afghan Clashes

Twenty-two suspected militants were killed in two clashes with Afghan and U.S.-led coalition forces this week, including 13 in an attack on a cell that was believed responsible for several bombings in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said.

Three Afghan, three U.S. and two other coalition soldiers were wounded in fighting Sunday in a small village north of Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold, where the bombing cell was operating, a U.S. military statement said.

One of the soldiers was seriously wounded and was evacuated to Germany, where he is in stable condition. The other seven soldiers have been treated and released, the statement said.

On Tuesday, a joint Afghan-U.S. patrol was conducting offensive operations when it reported coming under fire from a nearby ridge line northwest of Tarin Kowt. Air support was called in and Afghan and U.S. forces then maneuvered on the ridge line, forcing the militants to flee, the U.S. military said in a separate statement.

Nine militants were killed and six detained, it said.

"Afghan and coalition forces are going to continue to bring the fight to the enemies of Afghanistan no matter where they are, no matter where they are trying to hide," said Brig. Gen. Jack Sterling Jr., the coalition's deputy commanding general.