2 Arrested for Allegedly Setting Exotic Dancer on Fire in California

Two people were arrested for allegedly dousing an exotic dancer with a flammable liquid and setting her on fire outside a Los Angeles club.

Police say Rianne Theriault-Odom and Nathaniel Petrillo were arrested Monday at a hotel in the San Fernando Valley in a joint operation between police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Deputy Chief Charlie Beck says the dancer, Roberta Busby, remains in critical condition at Grossman Burn Center after being attacked Thursday outside the Babes & Beer club in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles.

The hospital's director of burn services says Busby underwent the first of several skin grafts and will have another this week, provided she remains stable.