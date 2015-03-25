Expand / Collapse search
12 Injured at Russia Wedding When Guest Throws Hand Grenade

By | Associated Press

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia – Police say 12 people were wounded at a wedding in Chechnya when a guest threw a hand grenade.

The blast took place Saturday in the village of Sari-Chu.

A spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry's southern district said Sunday that the grenade was thrown by one of the guests during the course of an argument at the wedding, which was attended by much of the village.

The extent of the guests' injuries was not immediately known and it was unclear whether the man who threw the grenade was among the wounded.