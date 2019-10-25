Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves lasting moment after playoff loss from crotch grab to MLS bashing

Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not take an MLS playoff loss to LAFC on Thursday lightly.

Ibrahimovic, who netted a 55th-minute goal in the 5-3 loss to LAFC, was seen grabbing his crotch as he was being heckled by a fan as he walked off the pitch. He addressed the incident after the match.

JORDAN WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM HALTS MATCH SO OPPOSING PLAYER CAN FIX HIJAB

“How many fans came? 30,000? They said something,” he said, according to ESPN. “I enjoy it. It gave me adrenaline. This is nothing.”

It could be the last moment for Ibrahimovic in the MLS as his contract with the Galaxy comes to an end. He told reporters after the match he hadn’t decided on whether he would return next season. However, when talking about his situation, he made clear that he believed that fans watch MLS because of him.

RB LEIPZIG'S MARCEL SABITZER DELIVERS BEAUTIFUL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOAL

“I have another two months [on my contract],” he said, according to ESPN. “We'll see what happens. ... [If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy in 2018 and has set the MLS on fire since his arrival. He’s scored 53 goals in 58 matches during his short stint in the U.S. He had previously starred with Ajax, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.