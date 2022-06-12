Zhang Weili delivers vicious spinning back fist to knock out Joanna Jedrzejczyk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zhang Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a brutal spinning back fist in the second match of their epic rivalry at UFC 275 Saturday night.

The knockout came in the second round of their bout.

Jedrzejczyk tried to throw two quick punches at Weili but didn’t appear to connect on the shots.

Weili turned around and connected with the spinning back fist and knocked Jedrzejczyk out. Jedrzejczyk fell to the mat.

Weili won via technical knockout. She improved to 22-3 with the victory and called out Carla Esparza for her next fight. Esparza is the women’s strawweight champion.

"Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi, and I want to invite you to fight me Abu Dhabi," Weili said through an interpreter, via MMA Junkie.



"It’s not your territory. It’s not my territory. Let’s be in Abu Dhabi and fight together."

Weili and Jedrzejczyk's fight was the sequel to their UFC 248 bout, which is considered one of the greatest fights in the company’s history. Weili won that fight as well, via split decision. She then picked up two consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas before bouncing back against Jedrzejczyk Saturday.

After the loss, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement at age 34.

"I’m retired. Thank you so much for the support. … It’s been 20 years. I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I’ve been training two decades, more than half of my life. I appreciate you all. I love you guys," she said immediately after her bout, via MMA Junkie.

She admitted she had been thinking about retirement but was unsure when she was going to officially pull the trigger.

"It’s time to fully enjoy my life … Honestly, I haven’t had the time to think about how big my legacy is. I’m a hard worker, and I always dedicated myself. I give as much as I can, and I get as much as I can in the same way, but now it’s time to fully enjoy it," Jedrzejczyk said.

Jedrzejczyk finished her career with a 16-5 MMA record and 10-5 in the UFC. She was a five-time UFC strawweight champion and successfully defended her title five times.