Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Zhang Weili delivers vicious spinning back fist to knock out Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced after the fight she was done with the sport

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zhang Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a brutal spinning back fist in the second match of their epic rivalry at UFC 275 Saturday night.

The knockout came in the second round of their bout. 

Jedrzejczyk tried to throw two quick punches at Weili but didn’t appear to connect on the shots. 

Weili turned around and connected with the spinning back fist and knocked Jedrzejczyk out. Jedrzejczyk fell to the mat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zhang Weili of China knocks out Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland with a spinning back fist in a flyweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium June 12, 2022, in Singapore.

Zhang Weili of China knocks out Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland with a spinning back fist in a flyweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium June 12, 2022, in Singapore. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Weili won via technical knockout. She improved to 22-3 with the victory and called out Carla Esparza for her next fight. Esparza is the women’s strawweight champion.

"Carla Esparza, I heard there’s an event in Abu Dhabi, and I want to invite you to fight me Abu Dhabi," Weili said through an interpreter, via MMA Junkie.
 

"It’s not your territory. It’s not my territory. Let’s be in Abu Dhabi and fight together."

Weili and Jedrzejczyk's fight was the sequel to their UFC 248 bout, which is considered one of the greatest fights in the company’s history. Weili won that fight as well, via split decision. She then picked up two consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas before bouncing back against Jedrzejczyk Saturday.

UFC FIGHTER JEFF MOLINA DETAILS ‘HATEFUL’ COMMENTS FOR PRIDE MONTH ATTIRE: ‘YOU’RE GONNA BURN IN HELL’

Zhang Weili of China celebrates after her knockout victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in a flyweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium June 12, 2022, in Singapore.

Zhang Weili of China celebrates after her knockout victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in a flyweight fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium June 12, 2022, in Singapore. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After the loss, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement at age 34.

"I’m retired. Thank you so much for the support. … It’s been 20 years. I’m turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I’ve been training two decades, more than half of my life. I appreciate you all. I love you guys," she said immediately after her bout, via MMA Junkie.

She admitted she had been thinking about retirement but was unsure when she was going to officially pull the trigger.

"It’s time to fully enjoy my life … Honestly, I haven’t had the time to think about how big my legacy is. I’m a hard worker, and I always dedicated myself. I give as much as I can, and I get as much as I can in the same way, but now it’s time to fully enjoy it," Jedrzejczyk said.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland reacts after her strawweight bout against Zhang Weili of China during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022, in Singapore. Zhang Weili of China won via a second round knockout.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland reacts after her strawweight bout against Zhang Weili of China during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022, in Singapore. Zhang Weili of China won via a second round knockout. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jedrzejczyk finished her career with a 16-5 MMA record and 10-5 in the UFC. She was a five-time UFC strawweight champion and successfully defended her title five times.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.