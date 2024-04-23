Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Zach Wilson's mom eager for son's 'fresh new start' after reported trade from Jets

Wilson was the No 2 pick of the 2021 draft

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22

Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa, appeared to be optimistic about her son’s future on Monday as the quarterback was reportedly traded from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos.

Lisa Wilson re-posted the news that her son was going to be vying for a spot on a new team for the 2024 season.

Zach Wilson takes the snap

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson and his family

Zach Wilson poses with his family after he was selected by the New York Jets in the NFL Draft with the second overall pick. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU)

"Excited for a fresh new start," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Let’s go!"

She also posted a video showing orange and blue balloons along with a handful of Broncos flags outside of her door.

"Surround yourself with people (that) love you, cheer for you and want you to succeed," she wrote over the video.

Zach Wilson in December 2023

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, reacts in the first half during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Wilson was thrust into the starting quarterback role early in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. However, it was a last gasp to try to prove his value to the Jets. He was 4-7 in 11 starts and had 2,271 passing yards along with eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, never panned out as the organization hoped he would. 

Now, he gets a fresh start with an organization that has a wide-open quarterbacks room at the moment with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci in the building.

Zach Wilson meets Josh Allen

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, and Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, meet after the Bills beat the Jets 32-6 at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Denver also has the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Sean Payton will look to put a disappointing 2023 run behind him and start building his team for a run in 2024.

