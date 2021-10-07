Young Giants players stumped over some 90s items

New York Giants players may have fans cringing a bit over the team’s latest TikTok video.

Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton and other young Giants players featured in the video were asked to identify different items used in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Toney, the Giants’ first-round pick of the 2021 draft, and Slayton were stumped on AOL Instant Messenger. Toney did correctly identify a fax machine and Slayton ID'd a Walkman.

"You gotta be 80 years old to call this a Walkman," linebacker Cam Brown said.

The Giants have one of the youngest teams in the league, according to Over The Cap. The average age of the offense is 26 while the defense’s age averaged around 25. At least 13 players on the Giants’ roster were born in 1998 or later.

The 1998 babies include Brown, Raymond Johnson, Elerson Smith, Darnay Holmes, Kyle Murphy, Julian Love, Ben Bredeson and Quincy Roche.

The 1999 babies include Toney, Xavier McKinney, Gary Brightwell and Andrew Thomas.

The team has one player born in 2000 – linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

New York is hoping its young roster can become the core that gets it back to relevance in the NFL. The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016 and have missed the playoffs each year since then.

The Giants sit at 1-3 heading into Week 5.