New York Giants
Young Giants players stumped over some 90s items

The Giants have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants players may have fans cringing a bit over the team’s latest TikTok video.

Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton and other young Giants players featured in the video were asked to identify different items used in the 1990s and early 2000s.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown in overtime with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) that helped the Giants defeat the New Orleans Saints 27-21, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown in overtime with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) that helped the Giants defeat the New Orleans Saints 27-21, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Toney, the Giants’ first-round pick of the 2021 draft, and Slayton were stumped on AOL Instant Messenger. Toney did correctly identify a fax machine and Slayton ID'd a Walkman.

"You gotta be 80 years old to call this a Walkman," linebacker Cam Brown said.

The Giants have one of the youngest teams in the league, according to Over The Cap. The average age of the offense is 26 while the defense’s age averaged around 25. At least 13 players on the Giants’ roster were born in 1998 or later.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs the ball during the first half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs the ball during the first half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The 1998 babies include Brown, Raymond Johnson, Elerson Smith, Darnay Holmes, Kyle Murphy, Julian Love, Ben Bredeson and Quincy Roche.

The 1999 babies include Toney, Xavier McKinney, Gary Brightwell and Andrew Thomas.

The team has one player born in 2000 – linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter at FedExField

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton attempts to catch a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter at FedExField (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

New York is hoping its young roster can become the core that gets it back to relevance in the NFL. The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016 and have missed the playoffs each year since then.

The Giants sit at 1-3 heading into Week 5.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com