Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer's wife, Shelley, off Twitter amid husband's viral video drama: 'I don’t need the hate'

Urban Meyer has been on an apology tour for his actions in a viral video

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Shelley Meyer, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, revealed on Thursday she is finished with Twitter amid the controversy over her husband’s appearance in a scandalous video last weekend.

Shelley Meyer wrote in a statement posted to the social media platform she was done with the slander that was coming her way on Twitter.

"This will be my last post on Twitter. Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway," she wrote.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.  (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.

"To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.

"#FaithFamilyFootballFlamingos

"PS I will be deleting right as I post this so I will not see responses. Much love!"

Meyer traveled to Columbus following Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to visit his grandchildren when a video appearing to show a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool went viral on social media.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer look on from the sideline as time expires in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer look on from the sideline as time expires in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A second video surfaced on Monday that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

"The ownership of this team is with the players," Meyer said of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, via ProFootballTalk. "I don’t believe that’s in my court. ... The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game."

He continued, "I’m going to be extremely clear as I can. Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement on Tuesday calling Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable." 

He said, "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com