Yankees owner 'confused' by 'very, very upset' fanbase as team struggles in June

New York Yankees fans have arguably the highest expectations of any fan base in sports, enjoying 27 championships, the most by any organization in the four major North American sports leagues.

Those expectations can result in anger when they are not met, and some Yankees fans have expressed their displeasure with the team’s start as New York currently sits in third place in the AL East.

On Wednesday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined Michael Kay on ESPN New York radio and expressed some confusion with the disgruntled fan base, which Kay said was "very, very upset."

"I understand they’re upset," Steinbrenner said. "I’m a little confused this year, being the third week in June, why they're so upset. But they’re upset, and that’s going to get my attention, of course. Everybody just needs to know that we’re hard on all fronts to get this back on the rails and start playing the way we were for a couple-week period there in May."

New York has lost nine of 16 games in June and sits 9.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

At 41-33, the Yankees currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League despite dealing with a rash of injuries to start the season.

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has played in just 49 of 74 games as the star outfielder has dealt with an injury to his right big toe.

"We have to get Aaron back," Steinbrenner continued. "[Carlos] Rodon had a rehab outing, he felt great afterward. Forty-two pitches, I believe. We have to get him into the mix. We have to get healthier. We have to get guys off the IL and quit sending guys to the IL. That’s one factor that needs to happen."

On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Judge was responding well to a second plasma injection into his toe.

"I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing," Boone said. "He’s been slowly doing better and able to do more things, but do feel like hopefully that was the start of him really starting to make some real progress."

The Yankees have not been to a World Series since 2009 and were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS last season.

And while New York has made the postseason for six consecutive years, its fan base expects more, as Yankees legend Derek Jeter alluded to in a recent interview with FOX Sports.

"I don’t think anyone in the Yankee organization is just gonna sit there and say, ‘Hey we just gotta get into the playoffs.’ I just think that’s the wrong mentality to have," Jeter said.

"Our group made it look like it was easy to win. It’s not easy to win. A lot of things have to go your way in order to win. When we won in ‘96, it had been 18 years since they won. And then in 2000, it took us nine more years to win again. It’s difficult to do. I know Yankee fans are on edge, and they’re getting a little impatient, but that’s what makes it great playing in New York."

The Yankees have won the first two games of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners after getting swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

