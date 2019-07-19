Yankees manager drops multiple F-bombs in ‘savage’ rant against umpire

Baseball history has seen some epic shouting matches between managers and umpires, but this one was savage.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped a series of F-bombs on rookie home-plate umpire Brennan Miller on Thursday afternoon – and defended his hitters by calling them as “savages in the box.”

It happened after Miller called Yankees batter Brett Gardner out on strikes during the second inning of the opener of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

After Gardner struck out, he returned to the dugout and started slamming his bat around the dugout – nine times against the bat rack and eight times against the dugout roof, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Boone was shouting to the umpire, complaining that the third strike to Gardner was outside.

“I heard you, Aaron,” a clearly peeved Miller shouted back, as a microphone caught the entire interaction.

Boone then ran out and got into the umpire’s face, accusing the ump of not being particularly sharp with his ball-and-strike calls.

"My guys are f------ savages in that f------ box, right? And you're having a piece of s--- start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f------ get better," Boone said. “Tighten it up right now, OK?"

Boone was ejected for the third time this season and the seventh time in two years as a big league manager.

The Yankees won both games of the doubleheader. They now sit atop the American League East with an eight-game lead over the second-place Rays.