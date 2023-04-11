Expand / Collapse search
Miami Marlins
Published

Defending batting champion Luis Arraez hits for Marlins' first cycle in franchise history

Arraez is now hitting .537 this season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Luis Arraez is a pure hitter.

The Miami Marlins infielder won the American League batting title last year with the Minnesota Twins, which traded him to south Florida in the offseason for pitcher Pablo Lopez.

If Minnesota thought Arraez's bat would take a decline, they're dead wrong so far.

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a solo home against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a solo home against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Entering Tuesday night, Arraez was hitting an even .500 – that's up to .537 after he hit for the cycle against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arraez got some of the harder knocks out of the way early – he doubled in his first at bat, but he lined out in his second.

In the sixth inning, Arraez tripled – so he needed a home run and a single in the game's final three innings to accomplish the feat.

It was easy.

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez runs to first for a single with one run batted in off of Phillies' Andrew Bellatti, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez runs to first for a single with one run batted in off of Phillies' Andrew Bellatti, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With the Marlins scoring three runs in the sixth and having nine batters come to the plate, Arraez was up early in the seventh, where he roped an opposite field home run. Another big inning brought Arraez to the plate in the eighth, and now, he had the easiest type of hit necessary to get the cycle.

With Andrew Bellatti on the mound, Arraez again went opposite field to find grass in left, thus becoming the first Marlin to hit for the cycle.

Arraez's .316 average was atop the AL last season – he distanced himself from Aaron Judge, who hit a new AL record 62 home runs yet still hit .311 and drove in 131 runs, tied for the most in the majors.

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins reacts after his double against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins reacts after his double against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Marlins are 5-7 on the young season.