MLB Postseason

Yankees fans reveal determined mindset after interfering with Dodgers star: 'We're willing to do this'

The play occurred in the 1st inning of Game 4 of the World Series

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New York Yankees’ offensive onslaught in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers overshadowed a bizarre moment in the bottom of the first inning.

Gleyber Torres led off for the Yankees and hit a pop fly down the first-base line toward the seats. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made an incredible play to catch the ball, but he was met by two Yankees fans trying to pry the ball out of his glove as well as the mitt off his hand.

Fans interfere with Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, #50, makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning of Game 4 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 29, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Betts was angry with the play. The two fans were promptly ejected from the game.

The two men seen on the broadcast were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, according to ESPN. Capobianco told the outlet he knew he would be kicked out of the game but opted to ignore the rules and grab Betts anyway.

"We always joke about the ball in our area," he said. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up.

"Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."

Mookie Betts fan interference

Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Betts told reporters he was just focused on Game 5 following an 11-4 loss.

"When it comes to the person in play, it doesn't matter," Betts said. "We lost. It's irrelevant. I'm fine. He's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm kind of focused on. We got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow."

It is not the first time this series that fan interference has come into play while Torres was at the plate.

Torres thought he had a clutch home run in Game 1 when a Dodgers fan reached over the fence at Dodger Stadium and pulled the ball over it.

Mookie Betts frustrated

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, #50, reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 29, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Yankees infielder had to settle for a double on that play.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.