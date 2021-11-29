Yankees fans frustrated with lack of offseason moves as others make big splashes

New York Yankees fans were left wondering what the team was doing as two of the top free agents were reportedly taken off the market on Monday.

Max Scherzer was the first to go as he was set to finalize a deal with the New York Mets as Corey Seager agreed to a massive contract with the Texas Rangers. The Yankees also lost out on signing Starling Marte, Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander, leaving only a few options left to really bolster their roster.

The team was also linked to a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jacob Stallings, but he was reportedly traded to the Miami Marlins.

Yankees fans used Twitter to vent their frustrations about the lack of action.

New York could still feasibly go after Javy Baez, Carlos Correa or Trevor Story to make them its next shortstop, but the lack of chatter around the Yankees clearly has fans of the team concerned as their patience wears thin.

The Yankees have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons and only missed the postseason four times since 1994. But the lack of winning a World Series has fans concerned. New York last won the title in 2009 when Joe Girardi was the manager and Derek Jeter was still in the infield.

It’s been a different team since then but still the same sky-high expectations.

The Yankees finished second in the AL East in 2021 and lost in the wild card game after going 92-70.