Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo throws tantrum in dugout after questionable call

The Yankees have been on a skid as of late

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Rizzo entered the game for the New York Yankees 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts in his last 17 games before he took the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

His frustrations boiled over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo talks with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo talks with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

In the bottom of the third inning, Rizzo was hit by a pitch from Ryan Yarbrough — an inside curve that nicked Rizzo’s leg from the left side of the plate. What appeared to be a clear hit by pitch, was nixed by home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn who claimed Rizzo didn’t do enough to get out of the way.

Rizzo was clearly upset with the call but kept his cool enough to get back into the batter’s box.

The first baseman would eventually strike out.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SAYS HE WAS 'HEARTBROKEN' AFTER LEARNING OF FERNANDO TATIS JR.'S PEDS VIOLATION

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, separates Anthony Rizzo, left, from home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, separates Anthony Rizzo, left, from home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Upon entering the dugout, Rizzo took his frustrations out on his helmet. He slammed it a handful of times before walking to the other side.

Rizzo stayed in the game. He did pick up his 18th double of the season off Rays opener Jalen Beeks.

However, through five innings the Yankees had failed to score. The team was shut out on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees reacts after a call during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York.

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees reacts after a call during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York is 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to July 31.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.