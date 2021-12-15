Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Aaron Judge enjoys beach day with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck before tying the knot

The couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family in Maui

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge married his longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck in a private ceremony in Maui over the weekend. 

The couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Montage Kapalua Bay Resort on Saturday, according to the DailyMail

AARON JUDGE HOPEFUL TO BE WITH YANKEES ‘FOR THE NEXT 10 YEARS’

Judge, 29, was spotted on a beach with Bracksieck and friends just days before their wedding. 

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck days before their Hawaii wedding.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck days before their Hawaii wedding. (Mega)

According to the outlet, the two-time MLB All-Star began dating Bracksieck while attending Fresno State University but they first met in high school.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The couple were seen enjoying some beach time with friends before they married in a small private ceremony in Maui on Saturday.

The couple were seen enjoying some beach time with friends before they married in a small private ceremony in Maui on Saturday. (Mega)

Judge, who is entering the last year of his contract with the Yankees, recently said that he would like to stay in New York for the "next 10 years" and finish his career with the team but added that he can’t predict the future. 

When Judge is healthy, he’s just about as dangerous at the plate as any of the best sluggers ever. His 39 home runs in 2021 came in 148 games and were the most since he hit 52 home runs and won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, gestures to fans after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, gestures to fans after a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The 148 games played in 2021 were the most he’s played since the 2017 season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com