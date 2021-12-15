Yankees' Aaron Judge enjoys beach day with longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck before tying the knot

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge married his longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck in a private ceremony in Maui over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Montage Kapalua Bay Resort on Saturday, according to the DailyMail .

Judge, 29, was spotted on a beach with Bracksieck and friends just days before their wedding.

According to the outlet, the two-time MLB All-Star began dating Bracksieck while attending Fresno State University but they first met in high school.

Judge, who is entering the last year of his contract with the Yankees, recently said that he would like to stay in New York for the "next 10 years" and finish his career with the team but added that he can’t predict the future.

When Judge is healthy, he’s just about as dangerous at the plate as any of the best sluggers ever. His 39 home runs in 2021 came in 148 games and were the most since he hit 52 home runs and won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

The 148 games played in 2021 were the most he’s played since the 2017 season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.