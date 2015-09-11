Expand / Collapse search
Yankees 1B Teixeira out for season with fracture in right leg

By | FoxSports
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Mark Teixeira #25 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 4, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 13-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira will miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right leg, the team announced Friday.

Teixeira suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off his leg on Aug. 17. It was originally diagnosed as a bruised shin, but further tests revealed the fracture.

He has only three plate appearances (Aug. 25 and 26) since suffering the injury and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4.

In 111 games this season, Teixeira is hitting .255/.357/.548 with 79 RBI and a team-high 31 homers.

Rookie Greg Bird has gotten the majority of playing time at first base in place of Teixeira