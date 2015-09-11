Yankees 1B Teixeira out for season with fracture in right leg
New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira will miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right leg, the team announced Friday.
Teixeira suffered the injury when he fouled a ball off his leg on Aug. 17. It was originally diagnosed as a bruised shin, but further tests revealed the fracture.
He has only three plate appearances (Aug. 25 and 26) since suffering the injury and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4.
In 111 games this season, Teixeira is hitting .255/.357/.548 with 79 RBI and a team-high 31 homers.
Rookie Greg Bird has gotten the majority of playing time at first base in place of Teixeira