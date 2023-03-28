Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

XFL
Published

XFL officials penalize player for squirting water at down judge

The DC Defenders would win the game 37-26

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The XFL matchup between the DC Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks on Monday night featured an odd penalty that even left the referee a bit bewildered.

In the third quarter with DC leading Houston 23-8, the down judge came over to the referee and explained that a penalty was thrown on defensive back Ajene Harris because he squirted water at the official.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lucky Jackson, #11 of the DC Defenders, dives over William Likely #4 of the Houston Roughnecks during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Lucky Jackson, #11 of the DC Defenders, dives over William Likely #4 of the Houston Roughnecks during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"No. 3? Squirted you with water? You’ve got it," the referee said looking a little confused about the situation.

The referee then announced the penalty and later had to explain to the Houston coaches what happened on the sideline that led to the flag. The coaches looked just as shocked.

Jordan Ta'amu, #10 of the DC Defenders, attempts a pass against the Houston Roughnecks during the second half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Jordan Ta'amu, #10 of the DC Defenders, attempts a pass against the Houston Roughnecks during the second half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense, No. 3. He squirted the down judge with a water bottle," the referee announced to the crowd.

EAGLES PROPOSE USFL-XFL STYLE RULE CHANGE FOR TEAMS TRAILING IN GAMES

DC got an automatic first down on the play. The Defenders’ drive ended with a field goal.

The Defenders would win the game and hold off a Roughnecks comeback attempt, 37-26.

Jordan Ta’amu led DC with 245 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Lucky Jackson led the Defenders with five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown catch.

Cole McDonald had 194 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the game for the Roughnecks. Max Borghi had two rushing touchdowns in the game.

A general view as referees huddle on the field before the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Vegas Vipers at Audi Field on March 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

A general view as referees huddle on the field before the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Vegas Vipers at Audi Field on March 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Defenders are 6-0 this season and Houston is now 4-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.