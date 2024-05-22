Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Xander Schauffele, other golfers clowned Scottie Scheffler in group chat after arrest: 'Took it like a champ'

Xandere Schauffele said the group chat picture was changed to Scottie Scheffler's mugshot

Scott Thompson
Published
Xander Schauffele finally got his first career major under his belt in an incredible performance, but it wasn’t the biggest story coming out of Valhalla Golf Club at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler’s arrest by Louisville Police last Friday, which he called a "big misunderstanding," was the biggest talking point from the second major of the season and continues to be as his arraignment was delayed to June 3. 

But while Scheffler had himself a very chaotic week in Louisville, Schauffele revealed a group chat on WhatsApp that was made with the world No. 1 golfer and his peers to ease the tension that came from the arrest.

Xander Schauffele looks on

Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"(Scheffler) took it like a champ, and we have a group chat, with our physio, our crew. It’s me, Gary [Woodland], JT [Justin Thomas], Jordan [Spieth], Scottie, Pat [Cantlay] — we all share the same physio," Schauffele said on Barstool’s "Pardon My Take."

When co-host PFT Commenter suggested the group chat’s photo should be changed to Scheffler’s mug shot, Schauffele said, "Obviously, that happened."

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER MAY SEE CHARGES DROPPED AFTER ARREST DURING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: REPORT

"He handed it really well," Schauffele added. "In Scottie Scheffler fashion — he’s a good dude. As soon as I saw it, I thought it was a prank, and then I saw it on the news and was like: ‘Holy smokes, this actually happened!’ It feels like he’s going to come out OK from all this. It feels like things are going to get dropped."

Scottie Scheffler in the 2nd round

Golfer Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

A report surfaced before the final round on Sunday, where Scheffler finished strong and Schauffele hit a birdie putt on 18 to beat Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke for the tournament victory, from No Laying Up that said Jefferson County prosecutors were planning "as of now" to drop charges. However, that hasn’t been done yet. 

Scheffler is being charged with second-degree assault of a police officer — a Class C felony in the state of Kentucky — third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. 

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," Scheffler said in a statement prior to teeing up for his second round following his arrest. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

Xander Schauffele smiles

Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts on the fourth green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.