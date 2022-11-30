WWE to hold 'Tribute To The Troops' show later this month

WWE will honor U.S. military servicemembers later this month with its 20th anniversary of "Tribute To The Troops."

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX. A star-studded slate of superstars is expected to be on the card.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Braun Strowman, current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Imperium and others are set to be in action for the special, WWE said.

"In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began ‘Tribute To The Troops’ to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country," the company said in a news release obtained by Fox News Digital.

LOGAN PAUL NAMES 'DREAM MATCHUP' FOR WRESTLEMANIA: ' I’M GONNA F---ING DELIVER'

The first "Tribute to the Troops" event was held in December 2003 from Camp Victory in Baghdad. That event aired on Christmas Day and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made a surprise appearance to hit the Stone Cold Stunner on John Cena and Big Show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year’s "Tribute to the Troops" event was the most-watched special since 2014. WWE said it drew more than 2 million viewers and was up 42% compared to 2020.